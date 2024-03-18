Jennings man dies after ATV crash

A Jennings man injured early Sunday when the ATV he was driving overturned has died, State Police say.

Terry L. LeJeune, 57, of Jennings died Sunday afternoon, troopers say.

LeJeune was injured around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, when the ATV he was driving on Koll Road in Jeff Davis Parish. Troopers say he was driving the vehicle south on Koll, lost control, overturned and was ejected.

LeJeune sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Troop D was notified he had died.

"Louisiana State Police reminds the public that the use of go-karts, ATVs, and UTVs on roadways is illegal unless directly related to farming or other duties outlined by Louisiana Revised Statue 32:299. The law can be found by following this link: https://www.legis.la.gov/Legis/Law.aspx?d=88237 [legis.la.gov]," a release from LSP states.

Troop D has investigated 2 fatal crashes resulting in 2 deaths in 2024.