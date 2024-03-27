Jennings entrepreneurs caution community about scammers

Beware of scam phone calls.

The City of Jennings Water Department has issued a "scam alert," warning business owners about fraudulent phone calls being made to several business owners, where impersonators are requesting water deposits and threatening to disconnect services.

In a statement on the City of Jennings website, the scam alert states "Please be aware that the City of Jennings and City Officials will never contact customers demanding payment for services. Please do not give out any personal or business banking information, simply hang up and contact 337-821-5500 ext. 2."

I reached out to Tina Perry, owner of Tina's Flooring Center in Jennings.

She said it's frustrating business owners like her have to be on the lookout for con artists.

"I think it's a shame that all people could do is think up of ways to scam people when you have help wanted signs all over and people are hiring," Perry said. "People should get jobs."

Perry said scammers are coming up with all kinds of ways to receive payment illegally.

"A couple of months ago some fraudulent installers came here and I forgot exactly how it went, but luckily the credit card that they had, the bank called the owner, the lady was from Monroe and they caught it," Perry said.

Perry told me some customers tried to use a stolen credit credit card to purchase thousands of dollars worth of flooring from her business and fortunately, they were caught because the transaction was flagged by the bank and the owner of the card called to report her credit card stolen.

If you or someone you know are a victim of a phone scam, please contact the Jennings Police Department.