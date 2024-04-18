Jennings City Council approves alcohol permit for Hebert's Boudin and Cracklins

There's an eight-million-dollar project underway in Jennings—a new Hebert's Boudin and Cracklins on North Lake Arthur Avenue.

This development has sparked some controversy both in favor and against the prospective business plans.

After the Jennings City Council voted in favor of an alcohol permit for the owner Lynwood Hebert on Tuesday, some residents took to Facebook to share their opinions on the unanimous decision.

I reached out to Penny Wirtz, a Welsh resident who shops in Jennings weekly for goods and services.

She said she is looking forward to another Hebert's Boudin and Cracklins and believes Jennings could use a one-top shop for food, fuel and alcohol.

"I can't wait because their products are awesome," Wirtz said. "Their meat pies are delicious. You all need to come and try it."

Contrary to consumers like Wirtz, there are some Jennings residents like Patty Hebert, who said they would prefer it if Hebert's did not sell alcohol.

"I just feel like we have enough places in Jennings that sell alcohol already," Patty said. "I just don't think we need any more areas or stores to sell it. I see it ruin too many families."

I reached out to business owner, Lynwood Hebert for comment on the matter.

He said there are very few people against his alcohol permit. Thus far, he said he has received mostly positive feedback from the community.

"We're not really a bar or anything, we're just doing it for convenience of our customers," Lynwood said. "I mean, half of our store is a convenience store, so alcohol, packaged liquor just naturally goes with convenience."

Lynwood said he has followed the required mandates thus far to open and operate a new business.

He also told KATC the Department of Transportation conducted several surveys to ensure there would not be any unforeseen traffic issues.

Lynwood said he plans to open his doors on May 1 to customers seeking food, fuel and/or alcohol.

