Jeff Davis Water Commission in Thornwell has issued a boil water advisory for the following customers due to an emergency line repair:

-Roanoke Community west of Highway 395

-1st Avenue

-2nd Avenue

-West 1st Street

-West 2nd Street

-West 3rd Street

-West 4th Street

-West 5th Street

-West 6th Street

-West 7th Street

-Maple Street

-West 8th Street

-West 9th Street

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.