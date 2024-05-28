Jeff Davis veterans honor fallen soliders

Once a soldier, always a soldier. That's how many veterans in Jeff Davis Parish are honoring the fallen soldiers this Memorial Day.

While Americans across the country are paying their respects to those who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces, veterans in Jennings are raising their flags too.

Jennings native and army veteran Lee Lejeune spent some time in the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery on Monday.

Lejeune said he was drafted into the army in 1962 and will never forget a soldier that he keeps near and dear to his heart.

"My father, my step-father was a World War II veteran," Lejeune said. "[My wife and I], we're just going around and visiting the grave."

Lejeune's parents, Carroll and Armance Broussard are buried in the Southwest Louisiana Cemetary, just a few steps away from the Southwest Louisiana Veteran's Home.

I spoke to Navy Veteran Andrew Giles who lives in the Veteran's Home.

He said while his experience in the Navy did not require him to go to war (1957 to 1961), he recognizes those who did not have the same experience.

"[I joined the Navy] during peace time," Giles said. "That means that there was no shooting war going on anywhere. I could not have gotten killed if I'd wanted to...Well, that's not really true."

With a smile and a chuckle on his face, Giles said he appreciates people like the staff at Southwest Louisiana Veteran's Home, who help him and other veterans feel appreciated.

