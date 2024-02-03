Jeff Davis Showcases Mardi Gras Fashion

While there are several places to shop for Mardi Gras, some business owners in Jennings are encouraging the community to shop local.

Susan Bergeaux has been living in Jennings for nearly 70 years.

Bergeaux said she used to own a gift shop Downtown, but now she's paying it forward by shopping on Main Street, where stores are filled with Mardi Gras clothing and accessories.

"It's just so enhancing on people," Bergeaux said. "[The gold, purple and green] really tell the story of Mardi Gras, that we love our tradition and that we love to dress for our tradition."

Chris Roy owns The RE Market, an antique boutique that is filled with Mardi Gras items shoppers can find at discounted prices.

Roy said she sells a little bit of everything for everyone.

"We have the Mardi Gras headbands," Roy said. "We have several, different types of ear rings, we have your Mardi Gras hats, which are half off and 10 percent off of that half-off price."

21-year-old Keeley Trahan said she likes to shop next door to The RE Market at La Belle Femme.

"They sell a bunch of prom dresses, Mardi Gras dresses, some wedding dresses," Trahan said. "Recently, they have a bunch of different Mardi Gras jackets and sweaters."

Whether you are looking for something fancy and flashy or casual and comfortable for Mardi Gras, Downtown Jennings may have something for you.

