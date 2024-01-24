Jeff Davis Prepares for Flooding

If you're a Louisiana resident, you may want to monitor the National Weather Service and take precautions for flooding this week.

Public Works officials in Jeff Davis Parish are already distributing free sandbags to the community.

Operator Ashley Lyons said sandbags come in handy.

"It stops the water from running elsewhere and makes it run another way, instead of into your house," Lyons said.

Lyons and his colleagues have tons of sand, shovels, and bags ready to prepare at 106 East Jefferson Street in Jennings.

He's trying to encourage pet owners to make use of the sandbags too.

"If you put the sand in the bags, set it around where your animals are and the bags stop the water from getting into the kennels or getting anywhere near the animals," Lyons said.

Life-long Jennings resident Betty Etienne said she picks up sandbags from the City's Maintenance Shop frequently because she never knows how much rain to expect.

"Sometimes we get three or four inches," Etienne said. "It all depends."

Etienne said she's appreciative of the free sandbags and thankful that they're readily available.

"God can take that water and let it sip up within a split second," Etienne said. "When you trust in the Lord in one thing, you learn to trust him for everything."

