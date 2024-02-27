Jeff Davis Parish Hosts First Education Signing Day

The first-ever Education Signing Day was hosted at Welsh-Roanoke Junior High School on Friday.

Area colleges and universities partnered with Jeff Davis administrators and educators to celebrate students interested in becoming teachers.

Danielle Simien works for the Jeff Davis Parish School Board and said about a dozen high school seniors in Welsh have already committed to pursuing undergraduate degrees in education.

" It really means a lot," Semien said. "A lot of times I don't feel like education gets the recognition that it deserves but educators affect every other profession so it's really exciting that we have so many students that want to be future educators."

Graduating seniors like Sadie Achan and Tara Abshire said they are looking forward to attended McNeese State University in the Fall and are thankful to their teachers, who have helped to pave the way.

"Mrs. Misty Thibodeaux is my ad teacher and she just made high school a very good experience for me," Achan said. "I thank her for that because now I want to be a teacher."

Tara Abshire said with the help and support of her teachers and family, she wants to pursue Early Childhood Education.

"[I enjoy just] seeing their eyes light up when they get something right or just being ecstatic about things," Abshire said.

According to Jeff Davis Parish School Board officials, seniors who commit to becoming educators and returning to their hometowns to work will be granted a sign-on bonus after graduating from college.

Board members also said the goal is to make the Education Signing Day an annual event and resource for students and families going forward.