Jeff Davis Electric announces scheduled power outage

Jeff Davis Electric will have an outage at the Grand Chenier substation on Friday, October 11, beginning at 9 AM.

The outage is expected to last five hours and is necessary for construction on the new 230 kV line installation.

It will affect all members East of Mermentau River.

