Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishJeff Davis Parish

Actions

Jeff Davis Electric announces scheduled power outage

Power outages
Courtesy of MGN Online
Power outages
Posted

Jeff Davis Electric will have an outage at the Grand Chenier substation on Friday, October 11, beginning at 9 AM.

The outage is expected to last five hours and is necessary for construction on the new 230 kV line installation.

It will affect all members East of Mermentau River.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.