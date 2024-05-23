JDPS will offer free child nutrition program

Do your children attend school in Jeff Davis Parish?

If so, you may qualify for FREE, weekly breakfast and lunch meal kits this summer.

In a Facebook post, Jeff Davis Parish Schools announced plans to provide FREE food between June 17 and July 22 through a Summer Feeding Program.

I asked lifelong Jennings father of three, Christopher Lennette what he thought about the program.

He said it's an asset for the community.

"That would help a lot of parents out," Lennette said. "That's really good...I know a lot of parents that need it."

Parents can choose curb-side pick-up or gather the meal kits from the following locations:

Elton High School

Fenton Elementary

Hathaway High School

Jennings High School

Lake Arthur Elementary

Lacassine High School

Welsh High School

I reached out to Jennings Elementary mathematics teacher, Hailie Kratzer for comment.

She said as an educator and a mother of two, she understands first-hand how expensive groceries are.

As a result, she's thankful for the partnership Jeff Davis parish has with Title 1, a federal assistance initiative that is making this nutrition program possible.

"I actually signed my own kids up for it [FREE weekly meal kits]," Kratzer said. "I have two kids and whenever they were a part of the program during Covid, they were provided with a lot of very good things."

Kratzer said the meal kits include items like popsicles, milk cartons, granola bars, items that can be quickly heated in the microwave and more.

For more information on how you can access these kits, please contact the JDP Child Nutrition Office.

