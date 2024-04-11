How some Basile residents weathered the storm

An early morning storm on Wednesday raised some concerns for Basile residents.

Basile homeowner Katherine Amedee lives alone with her dog. She said she relies on an oxygen machine to breathe and the storm took her by surprise.

"It was bad," Amedee said. "It woke me up. It was the thunder, the lightening and what have you."

Amedee said she hasn't experienced this kind of flooding in years.

"The driveway ditches were full and I could see across the street over there that cars werre going through water," Amedee said.

In addition to the heavy rain and strong winds around six o'clock on Wednesday morning, Amedee said she also couldn't use her cell phone.

"My cell phone is not working, so I couldn't call anybody," Amedee said. "Now, that man [Chad] that owns that place next door, he came and checked his stuff and he came and checked on me."

Thomas McClelland lives just a few houses away from Amedee. He too lost power and his property was flooded.

"We probably caught close to six inches of rain," McClelland said. "We also went seven to eight hours without power....And, it's still not strong, but we do have service now."

If you or someone you know is still experiencing an outage, you're encourage to contact CLECO by texting "OUT" to 69378.