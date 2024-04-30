How residents and employees of Elton feel about the election recall

There's mixed emotions throughout the community of Elton, just two days after an election recall.

Former Mayor Kesia Lemoine's time in office ended on Saturday, according to unofficial documents from the Secretary of State's website.

Now, people both in favor and against Lemoine's efforts are speaking up.

I walked into Mr. T's Meat Market and Deli, just a few blocks away from City Hall.

Nicholas Johnson, a cashier at the deli said he overhears controversy about elected officials all of the time.

"People in Elton do a lot of stuff," Johnson said. "The rejected Mayor from what I heard, got votes from dead people, people from out of town and out of state and unmarked properties listed as property owners in the city limits of Elton to vote for her."

As a result of the election, Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Guillory is now in office.

He said he has one goal in mind.

"I know there was a lot of commotion, but I think now, that the recall petition and everything is over, the election, I think we can all come back together as a good council and work with the town," Guillory said. "I think things will be okay."

While some are looking forward to a newly-elected official, life-long resident Mary Woods said she's sad to Lemoine leave.

"I have to tip my hat off to her and give her all of the kuddos because she was right on with it," Woods said. "It's very sad that so many bad things were said about her and name-calling and just getting into her family and that's not politics."

In a recent Facebook post, Lemoine thanks the community for their support during her time in office.

However, she also told me she plans to contest the results.