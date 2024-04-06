How much money does inflation cost you?

Some say, taking a trip to the grocery store may cost you an arm and a leg.

Several residents in Jennings told me they are strategic when it comes to grocery shopping these days because they are feeling the price of inflation.

Thomas Crochet works as a maintenance technician in Jennings.

He said with his income being unable to compete with inflation, he can no longer afford meat.

"I wish the [prices] would go lower," Crochet said. "It's gotten real high, I can't afford anything anymore."

Crochet is not the only Jeff Davis resident who feels this way.

Tina Perry has owned a flooring company for more than two decades and said she still monitors her spending.

"If you want groceries you either pay for them or you don't get them," Perry said. "So, I just try to make my meals stretch as much as possible."

According to data from the Federal Reserve, American household debt his a record of 19.9 trillion dollars at the end of 2022, which is up 2.75 trillion dollars, since 2019.

This is why Investment Advisor Steven Goffner, encourages his clients to spend wisely, so their money lasts through retirement.

"The first thing I tell people is they got to get a budget together and cut out as much discretionary spending as they can," Goffner said.

Eating out, shopping and spending money in department stores are common practices Goffner evaluates.

Instead of discretionary spending, Goffner recommends setting up a plan to tackle credit card debt.

"Take out all of your credit card balances," Goffner said. "Find out what each has in terms of a minimum balance for each one and then take a look at the interest rates being charged by each of those credit cards."

Goffner said if you have more than one credit card, he recommends paying off the credit cards with the highest interest rates first, while simultaneously paying the minimum balances for the others.

If you or someone you know are interested in financial advising, Goffner is accepting clients across all 50 states.

He can be reached via email at steve@choose11.com.