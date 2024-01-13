How Jennings Residents are Preparing for Freezing Temperatures

A cold front is expected to travel through Acadiana early next week.

As a result, Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said he advises residents to prepare, ahead of time.

"It would be a good idea to get your supplies in order, be prepared for possible power outages, due to inclement weather," Semmes said.

Semmes said he encourages drivers and pedestrians to leave their homes in moderation, once the freezing temperatures are in full effect.

"If you have to travel for an emergency or something that's a necessity, give yourself enough time to where if you would normally drive 55 miles per hour, you may want to drive 40 miles per hour," Semmes said.

Some Jennings residents like Danny Sonnier said he's ready for this year's freeze and he's preparing for the worst.

"We got two generators and a lot of gas," Sonnier said. "Let it [the storm] come."

Members of law enforcement are also encouraging the community to stock up on groceries, water, batteries, and other necessities before temperatures get into the single digits.

Officials are encouraging pet owners to use heating lamps for pets living outdoors and to bring smaller animals inside, for safety.

Long-time Jennings resident Ralph Leblanc said don't forget about seniors or people who live alone.

"I'm dealing with a lot of seniors that are widows," Leblanc said. "Most widows only have a handful of people that they can depend on. It always helps to knock on their door to let them know that you're going to be here through the endurance and if they need any help for any reason at all, to give me a call."

Jennings police officers will be on stand-by and available to assist with emergencies on an as-needed.