Have you visited The Bank Hotel?

Lake Arthur is home to a hidden gem.

Some remember the historic landmark as the Jeff Davis Branch Bank back in 1967, while others know it as The Bank Hotel.

In 2013, the building was converted from a bank into an eight-room hotel and is attracting tourists from around the world.

Tammy Broussard, manager of The Bank Hotel said she recalls opening her first checking account in this building in the 80s and enjoys welcoming others to place close to home.

"What I love most about working here is the people," Broussard said. "I love meeting people from all over the world...not even me, but the other two hosts and even our housekeeper all agree that that's the best part about this job."

Broussard said visitors have traveled in from Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and different areas in Louisiana.

She said there are unique artifacts in each of the rooms, helping to preserve the history and culture of Jeff Davis Parish.

"The vault room still has the original teller window," Broussard said. "The vault door and the night drop deposit is still there too...The owners tried to keep as much as they could keep from the original bank."

If you'd like to tour The Bank Hotel or make a reservation, you can contact the front desk directly or look up The Bank Hotel on Facebook.