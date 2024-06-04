Have you seen any junk cars in Elton?

What goes through your mind when you see an abandoned, junk, wrecked or dismantled vehcile in your neighborhood?

Interim Mayor Michael "Mike" Pierrotti said he plans to enforce all of the town's ordinances, including Section 22.

Section 22 pertains to wrecked, dismantled, partially dismantled, inoperative, abandoned and discarded vehicles.

Any owners of these vehicles are subject to the following:

Notice to remove

Judicial determination

Penalties associated with failure to remove vehicle(s)

Lifelong Elton resident Reginald White said he's in favor of Section 22.

"If they're abandoned and they're not in use anymore and if they're just in the way, then clean up means a lot when you're in a town," White said.

After living in Elton for several years, White believes the town can use some improvement and it starts with beautifying the neighborhoods.

"It's just like an old house," White said. "If a old house gets old, old, old, well you can't let nobody live in it anymore. It's time to be removed."

While other Elton residents like Jessie Malet believe abandoned cars aren't a nuisance, he believes vehicle owners should have more freedom with their property.

"You know what it's about?," Malet asked KATC. "[It's about] judging."

Mayor Pierrotti said he's in the process of hiring a compliance officer to help ensure all ordinance rules and regulations are being followed.

Mayor Pierrotti also said junk cars across the town are taking up unnecessary space.

"It's a hazard as well," Pierrotti said. "If it's parked on the side of the road, someone could run into it or it could be blocking the street where they walk."

City officials are encouraging the Elton community to stay informed on all of the town's ordinances.

According to Mayor Pierrotti, the town is also working on uploading digital copies of all ordinances to the following:

https://townofelton.municipalimpact.com/