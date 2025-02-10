Five men cited for violating hunting laws

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged migratory game bird violations in Jefferson Davis and Evangeline parishes in two separate cases.

Agents cited Spencer Lejeune, 28, of Eunice, and Alan Schneider, 29, of Iota, for hunting migratory game birds from a moving motorboat on Jan. 20 in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Agents also cited Carter Richard, 19, Joshua Richard, 43, and Landon Richard, 21, all of Kinder, for hunting migratory game birds from a moving motorboat on Jan. 25 in Evangeline Parish.

Agents setup surveillance on portions of the Bayou in Jefferson Davis Parish on Jan. 20 and observed Lejeune and Schneider in a vessel while it was underway actively duck hunting. Agents stopped the vessel and found the subjects in possession of eight ducks.

On Jan. 25, agents setup surveillance on portions of the Bayous in Evangeline Parish and observed Carter Richard, Joshua Richard and Landon Richard actively duck hunting from a vessel while it was underway. Agents stopped the vessel and found the subjects in possession of a five ducks.

Agents seized all 13 ducks and donated them to a local charity.

Hunting migratory game birds from a moving motorboat brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Lejeune and Schneider will also face civil restitution totaling $213 for the replacement value of their illegally taken ducks. Carter Richard, Joshua Richard and Landon Richard will also face civil restitution totaling $133 for the replacement value of their illegally taken ducks.

Agents involved in these cases are Sgt. Michael Hebert, Sgt. Buddy Murray, Sgt. Devin Bryant and Corporal Adam Tieben.

