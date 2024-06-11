Watch Now
Emergency power outage scheduled in Jeff Davis Parish

Posted at 9:48 PM, Jun 10, 2024

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. — Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative (JDEC) has scheduled an emergency outage that will leave some residents in the parish without power for several hours.

During a routine inspection, JDEC officials say they found a damaged line section on the North Circuit of the Derouen Substation. The damage is in a remote area that requires special equipment to access for repairs.

The outage is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, and is expected to last eight hours.

Co-op members north of Lacassine, north of Iowa and in Woodlawn will be affected by the outage.

