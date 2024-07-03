Elton's town dump site set to open for the community

Think before you litter. It's time to clean up and help beautify the town of Elton.

That's the message Elton's Mayor, Mike Pierrotti is spreading in the community by opening the town's dump site to the community.

"For the longest time we haven’t allowed dumps to be made here and we’ve used it just internally," Mayor Pierrotti said. "I wanted to open it up to our residents starting this Saturday!"

The Mayor is partnering with city officials to clean up the streets and neighborhoods of Elton and help make it a beautiful and safe place to live.

Regardless of how big or small your trash items may be, Mayor Pierrotti said he has employees who can operate excavators to lift and dispose garbage properly.

"[If you have] washers, dryers, things that you don’t want to leave on your property, we’re going to start implementing a 'Town Dump Day," Pierrotti said.

'Town Dump Day' is set to begin on July 6 from eight o'clock until noon.

According to officials, anyone interested in using the dump site, will have to show proof of residency by providing a water bill along with an ID.

Long-time Elton resident Phyllis Stagg believes this initiative will be beneficial to the community.

"We’ve been needing this for a long time," Stagg said. "I think it’s a great thing because some of the people would maybe have to drive to Welsh and some people don't have the transportation."

Stagg said she feels expanding resources like these will encourage more people to do their part in keeping their property clean.

Elton's dump site is located at 1003 Yoakum Street.

For more information on how you can access the dump site, please visit the City Hall's website.