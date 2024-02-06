Elton Elementary School is Under Construction

Construction is happening at Elton Elementary School.

Archiects like Stephen Hotard anticipate all renovations will be complete by the start of the upcoming school year.

Hotard said the 2.5-million-dollar project will be beneficial to both students, faculty and staff and the building was in need of a face-lift.

"[There will be] eight additional classrooms that are around 900 square feet each," Hotard said. "The total addition is 10-thousand square feet and we're renovating about 23-hundred inside the existing building."

Principal Katie Maggio feels the upgrades are long overdue.

"There's a lot of old windows and cracks," Maggio said. "It was just time for a new learning environment that would be safe for our kids."

Some students like Emma-Kate Hebert are looking forward to the finished product and won't have to travel between two buildings to see other students or staff.

"It's exciting because you get to see something different and something new," Hebert said.

Architects predict the new classrooms and increased space for students, faculty and staff will be accessible at Elton Elementary by the end of the summer.

