Elton couple says their home was burglarized while they were getting engaged

Kirke Beall and Coriena Brady traveled to Texas last weekend for their engagement.

When the couple returned to their home on Monday evening, they said they noticed their home had been burglarized.

"We came home from Galveston after getting engaged and we came to a lot of our stuff missing out of our house," Beall told KATC.

The stolen belongings range from a 160-year-old Bible that's been passed down from generations, to the birth certificate of their eight-month-old son, to heirlooms they said they cannot replace.

"[Heirlooms of] my mom, my dad, my brother and my sister," Beall said. "They’re all gone!"

According to Elton's Police Chief Bruce Lemelle, no signs of forced entry were found. However, he said detectives are still investigating the incident.

Beall told KATC they don't have much and the items that they do have, money cannot buy.

"[We're missing] my son’s gun, all of my police stuff, my police vest, my police belt," Beall said. "We went inside the house and checked everything and there was a TV missing out of our bedroom and a safe which contains nothing else, but all of my family heirlooms, all of them. Nothing in there is worth any value to anyone!"

With hopes of someone coming forward, the couple is providing the public with the combination to the safe:

"13-77-40," Beall said. "Open it. Open it and you’ll see. And I hope you have a heart."

His fiance, is begging anyone with information about their items to reach out.

"Please return the items that you stole," Brady said. "They mean nothing to you, but they mean everything to us!"

