Electric Water Meters Coming to Elton

More than 500 new, electric water meters will be installed in Elton.

Elton's Mayor Kesia Lemoine said it's time for homeowners to have access to new and improved technology.

Lemoine said the new, electric water meters will help provide more accurate meter readings and provide consistency with billing cycles.

"It takes seven to 10 days for our water person to read meters," Lemoine said. "Now, it will take three to four hours."

Life-long Elton residents like Mary Woods said she already has a new water meter on her property and her water bill is reasonable.

"The water bill right now with the new insurance is 71 dollars," Woods said. "Based on the meetings, I've heard that for the first couple of months the rates might go up, then come back down."

According to Mayor Lemoine, with the new meter installations, it is likely water bills will increase slightly over the next two months.

However, the Mayor also said homeowners should see some consistency with their water bills this summer.

Some homeowners like Donna Bertrand tell me they aren't pleased with their current water bills and are hoping for a reduction.

"I know some people's water bill is a lot higher than mine (158 dollars), but if we don't stand up fr ourselves, no one else will," Bertrand said.

If you are an Elton resident and have any questions regarding your water meter or water bill, please contact City Hall.

