Early voting begins in Elton

Jeff Davis residents are heading to the polls for early voting on Saturday.

Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine is encouraging all residents to take advantage of early voting for the Municipal General Election.

While some Elton natives are for and against an election recall, Michelle Courville said she re-located back to Elton from Sulphur and is fond of her mayor.

"I think Kesia is awesome," Courville said. "I've only been here since August, but she is all about helping the people."

Life-long Elton resident C.L Marcantel believes Mayor Lemoine should stay in office.

He told me he's pleased with the mayor's accomplishments.

"She keeps the town up," Marcantel said. "She keeps the neighborhood looking god and everything...The blighted properties look better."

While some Jeff Davis residents are calling for a recall election on April 27, the Mayor said people who live outside of city limits aren't aware of her efforts to the community.

"We're in the middle of trying to complete the 2022 audit," Lemoine said. "We are trying to to get up-to-date with police retirement and right now, we're standing in front of the sewer plant where I am applying for a $1.5-million dollar grant to do upgrades here...If they remove me, we're going to be back to square one."

Early voting is April 13 through April 20 (excluding Sunday, April 14) from 8:30 in the morning to six o'clock.

For more information, please visit the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.