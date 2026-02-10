Domestic violence spikes during holidays as advocates warn of the dark side of Valentine's Day

JEFF DAVIS PARISH — According to the National Coalition of Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S. This translates to more than 10 million women and men in one year.

Advocates say holidays can heighten stress, increase alcohol use, and create pressure — all factors that can escalate abuse behind closed doors.

Changes in behavior like isolation, sudden withdrawal from friends, or attempts to hide injuries can all be red flags, according to experts.

"A lot of times, people start to isolate. Maybe they were once very active or had a lot of friends in their social circles, but now they've kind of stepped back and become more reserved," Libby Fontenot said. "Another sign is maybe they start to wear a lot of long sleeves or shirts that may be covering, hiding different things, thicker makeup than what they normally used to wear."

Fontenot is the executive director of Jeff Davis C.A.D.A.

Advocates also warn that Valentine's Day can be used as a tool by abusers, masking control and manipulation as affection.

"So often perpetrators use the holiday as a tactic to get you back to use the teddy bears, the candy, the chocolate, the love bombing, the cards to lure you back into the situation, to get your trust to gain control back of the situation that you once questioned," Fontenot said.

Advocates say domestic violence is often underreported, so it's critical that people are aware of the warning signs and the help that's available.

"They can call 1-800-SAFE, and it puts you in contact with area shelters and or counseling services in your area that you're calling from, in order to get you the support, help, or guide you through these types of situations," Fontenot said.