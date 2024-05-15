Caught in the eye of the storm

It's been more than 24 hours since a destructive storm came sweeping through Jennings on Monday evening.

Jennings homeowner Cheryl Kelly said she was watching the storm topple over two, big trees in her front yard and is thankful no one was hurt.

"Lord. What if it would've fell the other way? It would've smashed my house!" Kelly said.

Despite living in Jennings for more than 64 years, Kelly said she has never experienced damage like this to her property.

"My brother called me from Iowa and told me it [the storm] was in Iowa," Kelly said. "[He said] be careful and it was coming in strong."

Kelly told KATC as she watched the two trees become uprooted and fall to the ground, Wilbert D Rochelle Avenue, AKA "Highway 102," was blocked by the trees.

After calling 911 for support, Kelly said she was shocked because the trees were silent, but powerful.

"[They] didn't make any noise," Kelly said. "None. It didn't even shake the house."

After speaking with Kelly on Tuesday afternoon, I walked over to her neighbor, Carl Benoit's home.

While Benoit did not experience any damage to his home, tree branches and leaves covered his front yard too.

He said Kelly's trees might be gone, but they'll never be forgotten.

"I grew up here," Benoit said. "We used to play baseball under those trees. That was our spot that we used to just relax under after a good, hard softball game."

Utility crews spent hours removing scattered storm debris from their properties and the surrounding areas on Tuesday.

While two trees Kelly and Benoit were fond of may have fallen down, the neighbors tell me they're grateful that they're still standing.