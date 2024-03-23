Catch a Bird's Eye View at SWAMP STOL 2024

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts and pilots from across the country are flying into Jennings for the fourth, annual SWAMP STOL.

STOL (Short Takeoff and Landing) is a national competition that's scheduled for Saturday and Sunday just steps away from Days Inn (603 Holiday Drive).

Matthew Peterson is the founder of SWAMP STOL in Jennings.

He said the event is a lot of fun and attracts tourists and competitors to the area.

"Pilots from all over North America and Canada are all here to enjoy our food, music and have a good time and race their airplanes," Peterson said.

If you're participating in the race, the goal is to takeoff and land in the shortest distance possible.

Hal Stockman flew in to compete from Nevada.

He said the experience is a thrill.

"I usually get first, second or third [when I compete], it just depends who shows up," Stockman said.

Organizers said thus far, more than 50 pilots have registered to compete, setting a record for the city of Jennings.

For more information regarding the 2024 SWAMP STOL, please visit the website below:

https://nationalstol.com/swamp/.