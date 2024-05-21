Calling for storm clean up

For some Jennings homeowners like Quintine Noel, the clean up efforts following Monday's storm is taking a toll on him.

Noel said after experiencing unexpected property damage, the last task he wants to worry about is cleaning up of his neighborhood.

"I experienced a little damage on the roof, I got water in the house, damage to my little house right here," Noel said.

While several houses along Shirley Drive in Jennings have piles of tree branches in front of them, Noel feels they're an eyesore to both residents and visitors in the area.

"I'm hoping they can pick up all of this because we shave a whole lot of people coming from all over town," Noel said. "Nobody wants to look at all of this!"

Noel told KATC he is looking forward to attending the annual reunion in Jennings this weekend at Founder's Park.However, he said he does not want to welcome thousands of people to a town recovering from storms.

While Noel's kitchen and backyard shed were impacted from the weather, his friend Ronald Citizen who lives nearby, was unaffected.

"[We didn't experience any damage this time]," Citizen said. "All of the trees we had, we had them cut down."

