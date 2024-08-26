Bicyclist dies after crash in Jeff Davis Parish

A Mermentau man died in a Sunday night crash in Jeff Davis Parish.

State Police say Shawn Maris, 49, was riding his bicycle east on US 90 near Triangle Shell Road around 9 p.m. Their investigation revealed that Maris turned left in front of a pick-up truck that was also traveling eastbound on the highway.

The driver of the truck wasn't able to avoid hitting Maris, who was ejected from his bike. Troopers say the bike didn't have reflectors or lights at the time of the crash.

Maris, who was not wearing a helmet, received fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the GMC was properly restrained and received no injuries.

Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

"Troopers would like to remind bicyclists that Louisiana law classifies bicycles as a vehicle and requires operators to follow the same rules that apply to motorists. Troopers would also like to stress the importance of wearing an approved helmet while operating a bicycle. Properly wearing an approved helmet decreases the chances of brain injuries and increases the chances of survival," a release states.