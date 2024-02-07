Barber Changing Lives One Haircut at a Time

Jennings barber Toby Ward has been clipping away for more than 30 years.

Ward owns Toby's Barbershop on East Racca Road and has a thriving business, despite the challenges in a rural community.

"I started off right out of high school," Ward said. "I went to Future Barber College in Lake Charles and I just started loving it and I have been doing it ever since."

While barbershops are far and few throughout the city of Jennings, Ward said he's all about paying it forward to his community.

"I try to give back, even to the elderly and the kids in school," Ward said.

Some of Ward's regular clients like Gregg Castille said they come to Toby's Barbershop for more than a haircut.

"When you're seeking a service, you want trust and you want to get what you're paying for," Castille said. "I've been knowing Toby for a while and when I come here, I get what I'm paying for. So, I don't mind coming every week."

Building lasting connections is just one component of how Ward conducts business.

He told me being consistent is a characteristic he also strives for.

Former Jennings Mayor Gregory Marcantel believes small business owners like Ward are the foundation for any community.

"It takes a certain type of individual who can still sleep at night, even with the risk that they're taking in by opening their own business," Marcantel said.

