All gave some, some gave all: Vietnam veteran reflects on loss and remembrance

JENNINGS, LA — Half-mast flags lined the grounds of the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery on Monday as people gathered to remember fallen service members.

For Vietnam veteran Shelton Hunt, the ceremony brought back memories of the friends he lost during his time in the United States Air Force.

"One of the most touching things I can think of is when I see a flag-draped coffin coming back out of an airplane. It still hurts me to no end— it still bothers me to see that. I remember so many people who did not come back," Hunt said.

Hunt served as a mechanic during the Vietnam War before volunteering for a Huey gunship. While years have passed, the memories of war — and of the people he served with — never leave.

I asked him who he was remembering, and he told me about a friend — a brother in arms — who died in battle right before his eyes. He popped up to wave hello on the battlefield, and that cost him his life.

"I still have that piece of my friend's boot in my house. Still got it. That's all I could find of him -- was one little -- piece," Hunt said.

Hunt takes pause to remember his brothers who never made it home. For the veterans who did, he says, even a simple word of recognition can carry a lot of meaning.

"If you see somebody with a military hat, go say welcome home, brother, and they'll know exactly what you mean," Hunt said.

