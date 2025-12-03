Acadiana's Holiday Favorites: Peppermint Mocha Brownies

JENNINGS, La. (KATC) — With Thanksgiving behind us and more winter holidays on the horizon, Southern Crumbs, a bakery across from Founders Park in Jennings, is offering an easy dessert to bring to any gathering: peppermint mocha brownies.

Inside the bakery’s kitchen, owner and baker Tara Miller begins the recipe by melting together 5½ ounces of dark chocolate, ½ cup of unsalted butter and a tablespoon of instant coffee. The coffee, she said, has a purpose beyond adding a mocha flavor.

“People might wonder about the coffee,” Miller said. “It just makes the chocolate a little more potent.”

KATC News GMA anchor Taylor Toole learns how to make the popular peppermint mocha brownies from owner and baker Tara Miller at Southern Crumbs, a bakery along the main drag in Jennings.

After the mixture cools slightly, Miller adds 1 cup of sugar, a teaspoon of vanilla and two whisked eggs. The dry ingredients follow — ¾ cup of flour and ¼ teaspoon of salt — stirred in just until combined. The batter is then spread into a lined 10-by-10-inch pan and baked at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes.

While the brownies cool, Miller moves on to the icing. She starts with ¼ cup of melted butter and 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder, then mixes in 1 cup of powdered sugar and ⅛ teaspoon of salt. The mixture becomes crumbly before coming together.

“It takes a while — powdered sugar can go everywhere if you're not careful,” she said with a laugh. “It’ll be snowing.”

Two tablespoons of peppermint mocha creamer are added to finish the icing. Miller calls the ingredient “part science and part art,” noting that baking often requires both.

Once the icing is spread across the cooled brownies, Miller tops them with crushed peppermint.

“Just put as much as you would like,” she said. “I love peppermint, so I always put a lot.”

The only choice left is whether to cut a corner or a center piece.

Below is the full recipe broken down for your convenience to follow along.

