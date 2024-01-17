Acadiana Pet Owners Brace for Freezing Temperatures

With freezing temperatures scattering across Acadiana, some pet owners are finding it difficult to keep their animals warm.

Justin Martin lives in Jennings with his 10 dogs. Martin said he's doing whatever it takes to keep his dogs safe.

"I'm doubling their food to get their metabolisms ready for it," Martin said. "I'm also making sure to get them out, get them warm and I'm starting campfires in the back, every once in a while."

While some residents in Acadiana are experiencing temperatures as low as the teens, Martin said he's using bedding, blankets, and tarps to help his dogs shelter in place.

"I think any [temperature] under 19 [degrees] for an extended amount of time can cause hypothermia," Martin said. "And, it can cause frostbite."

Martin tried shopping for a heater on Monday and said they're all sold out.

"From Lake Charles to Lafayette I think they are sold out," Martin said. "They had two heaters available, but in Metarie."

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes recommends pet owners monitor the forecast before taking any animal out for a walk.

"Only take them out when the weather is most permissible, and get them back in as quick as you can," Semmes said.

While the freeze is in effect, members of law enforcement encourage people to stay indoors as much as possible.

If you or someone you know lives in Jennings and needs a heater, please contact the Jennings Police Chief.

