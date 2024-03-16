A Jennings couple is searching for their stolen camper

Anna and William Porterfield own Gelly Ball Acadiana, a recreational sporting business in Jennings.

The Porterfields said their 1988 Holiday Rambler camper was stolen from their business on June 5 at 718 W. Racca Road and they are still searching for answers.

"It's a highly sought-after camper," William said. "It's a 30-foot camper that weighs less than four-thousand pounds, so it's one of those campers a lot of people want."

The Porterfields shared some surveillance footage with KATC, displaying the camper was taken from their business at approximately six o'clock in the morning and has been missing ever since.

"I will say, I don't want to move forward with pressing any more charges, getting anybody else in trouble, we just want our camper back, it's more sentimental," Anna said. "I'd rather want that than any restitution and that's what what I've tried to offer."

Anna said growing up, she would go on trips with her family in the vintage camper and she was hoping to make more memories with her children.

While the Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes confirmed two arrests were made regarding this incident, it is still unclear where the investigation stands.

The Porterfields said they are still posting flyers on Facebook and look forward to attending a pre-trial in April for one of the suspects involved.

If you or someone you know has information regarding a 1988 Holiday Rambler, you are encouraged to contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513.

