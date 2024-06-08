27th annual pow wow returns to Kinder

The second weekend in June is dedicated to the annual Pow Wow at the Coushatta Casino Resort.

A Pow Wow is a sacred and traditional party that is a staple in Native American culture—involving music, dancing, fellowship, and authentic attire and food.

Jonathan Cernek, Chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana said he's been looking forward to the 27th annual Pow Wow all year long.

According to Cernek, the event is like a family reunion and helps boost economic growth and development in the community.

"The rooms get booked up in advance," Cernek said. "The pool is packed and as you know the heat is tremendous outside, so there’s no place better to be before the Pow Wow than at the pool, eating some hot dogs and enjoying a good time with friends."

Family and unity play significant roles in the Coushatta culture.

That's why roughly 500 different tribes from across the U.S. and Canada join together to celebrate their history and culture.

Keshay Ahenakew attended and performed in the Pow Wow this year, all the way from North Central Canada.

Ahenakew said the festivities are more than a reunion, they're a way of life.

"It means preserving what we love doing most and it’s dancing and sharing and feeling the good vibes the singers bring," Ahenakew said.

While some Pow Wow attendees come for the food, music and culture, some entrepreneurs come to introduce others to a unique way of living.

Julius Claw has been a vendor at the Pow Wow for the last five years.

Claw travels to Kinder from Utah and enjoys selling handmade artifacts like teddy bears and blankets to the community.

"I enjoy coming over and I have a lot of customers in the area," Claw said. "A lot of them would come around and tell me that they bought something last year and they’ll come back for something else."

While the Pow Wow is open to the community, the proceeds and donations help fund future events, helping to preserve tradition and pass it down from one generation to the next.