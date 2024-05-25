10th annual 'Jennings Home Reunion' is back

Friends, family members and Jeff Davis natives are kick-starting the annual 'Jennings Home Reunion' this weekend.

For the last decade, organizers like life-long Jennings resident Towona King have been keeping tradition alive with an annual barbecue.

King said it's time to dust off the grills, grab your friends and family and head to Marcus Cain Memorial Park.

She said the unexpected storm damage in Jennings this year will not not stop the fun.

"From generation after generation, people stop being in contact with each other," King said.

As a result, she tries to keep Jennings High School and Jefferson Davis High School graduates in contact.

"It's one day where everybody from all over from Jennings comes together," King said.

The event features live music, traditional BBQ dishes, and guest speakers to inspire the youth.

"They come together to fellowship, talk, laugh and clown," King said. "We all just come together just to love on one another."

I spoke to Karianah Gayfield, a fourth grade student at Jennings Elementary.

Gayfield said she is looking forward to attending the Jennings Home Reunion this year with her family.

"People are going to be eating, they are going to have food trucks, drinks, and all of that stuff," Gayfield said. "We get to meet new people and be ourselves."

The two-day event starts on Friday and wraps up on Saturday night with a "Party of Decade" at the Ward Event Hall at nine o'clock.