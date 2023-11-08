Jan Swift: I'm voting for Monique Blanco Boulet

Jan Swift, one of two candidates who challenged incumbent Josh Guillory in the Lafayette Mayor-President race, today made an announcement she didn't think she'd make.

In the primary, Guillory came in first, with 22,731 votes, or 40 percent.

Monique Blanco Boulet came in second, with 19,507 votes, or 34 percent.

Jan Swift came in third, with 14,777 votes, or 26 percent.

At a press conference at Warehouse 535, Swift addressed a room of supporters and press to say she's decided she's voting for Boulet.

"I ran for Mayor President because of my love for Lafayette," Swift said. "I stood up because I believed Lafayette was headed in the wrong direction."

Swift said she does not believe that "Lafayette can endure another four years" under Guillory.

"I'm standing here to encourage my supporters to get out and vote. I will vote for Monique Blanco Boulet, and I am encouraging my supporters to do the same," Swift said.

Swift said her campaign was about moving Lafayette forward, and "restoring the notion of public service" to elected office, and she believes Boulet's campaign is about the same thing.

Swift had initially thought she would not be making this kind of announcement, and we asked what changed her mind.

"I needed time after the election, to feel. I think I was so numb, after a year," Swift said. "I didn't really think I would endorse anyone. I want people to know it took me three weeks, to think about why I ran. At the end of the day, I think Lafayette deserves better leadership and we can't continue in the same vein that we have for four years. I love Lafayette, and I want the best for all of us."

Swift said she is telling her supporters that they need to vote.

"Even my older friends at church. One lady was 94. She came up to me Sunday and said "I wish you had won." And I said "We have two choices. We have to make a choice." And I want to see a different leadership in Lafayette. We need to move forward," Swift said.

Swift said she made this announcement for Lafayette, but also for personal reasons.

"Yes, but I also did this for myself. This is also a personal thing. I needed to do this. I ran because of my love for Lafayette, and I don't want there to be hardships after this. I do want to see Lafayette move forward," Swift said

Boulet said she was honored to have Swift's vote, and congratulated her on a campaign. She said she has met many of Swift's supporters and knows that Swift "touched their hearts, you moved people in a way that is profound."

Boulet thanked Swift for "having the courage to stand up and try to fix what is broken."

We've reached out to Guillory to see if he has any response to Swift's announcement, and we'll update the story as soon as we hear back.