ICE now says immigrant detainee died after 'spontaneous use of force'

Immigration and Customs Enforcement now says “use of force” was a factor in the death of an immigrant detainee.

Geraldo Lunas Campos died in January at the Camp East Montana for-profit detention center in El Paso, Texas.

The Department of Homeland Security said he died after attempting suicide, but a Scripps News investigation revealed Lunas Campos was in handcuffs moments before his death.

A county autopsy said the death was a result of homicide.

Now, a new document quietly posted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Lunas Campos died “after a spontaneous use of force” to prevent him from harming himself.

The statement does not elaborate on who exerted force against Lunas Campos. Scripps News has reached out to officials for more details.

The Camp East Montana detention center is the largest for-profit immigration lockup in the country and relies on the use of private security guards.

