In Your Parish Headlines: June 2, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, June 2, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Beginning today, Lee Avenue in Lafayette — between East Cypress Street and the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) bus terminal entrance — will close once again for sewer main repairs. The closure will remain in place through Friday, June 6, 2025.

Despite the closure, local access to the bus terminal and the Rosa Parks Transportation Center parking lot will remain available. Detour routes have been posted to assist commuters during this period. Commuters are encouraged to follow posted signs and allow extra time for travel.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette Parish, June 2, 2025

In other Lafayette Parish news, Lafayette Parks and Recreation officially kicks off the 2025 swim season today. Two major public pools are scheduled to reopen in the area.

The pool at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center will reopen to the public on Monday, June 2, 2025. Additionally, the Girard Park public pool is set to reopen next Monday, June 9, 2025, marking its first use in six years.

IBERIA PARISH

The Iberia Parish Public Works Department announced a temporary road closure on Diver Drive in New Iberia. The closure is scheduled for today, June 2, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to allow crews to replace a cross pipe.

Motorists in the area are advised to plan alternative routes to avoid delays. Those seeking more information about the closure can contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.