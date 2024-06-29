Youngsville bicyclist killed in Iberia Parish crash

CHARLOTTE, La. — A Youngsville man who was involved in a vehicle crash while riding his bicycle in Iberia Parish has died as a result of his injuries, according to Louisiana State Police.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on June 15, 2024, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 14 near Old Louisiana Highway 25. The crash ultimately claimed the life of Avery Foreman, 36, of Youngsville, as maintained by TPR Peggy Bourque.

The preliminary investigation determined that Foreman was riding his bicycle westbound on LA 14. At the same time, a 2002 Ford F-250 was traveling westbound approaching Foreman when it struck him from behind in the right westbound lane. Troopers noted that Foreman was not wearing a helmet, was wearing dark clothing, and his bicycle had no lights or reflectors, Bourque said.

Foreman suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and did not sustain any injuries from the crash. Although no impairment was suspected on the part of the Ford driver, they voluntarily provided a breath sample, which showed no alcohol. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Foreman and submitted for analysis, officials report.

On June 29, 2024, Troop I was notified that Foreman had succumbed to his injuries earlier in the week on June 25, 2024. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana state law (LRS 32:329.1) requires bicycles to be equipped with specific lighting and reflectors to ensure safety. Bicycles must have a white light in the front and a red light in the rear, both visible from at least 500 feet away. A rear reflector must be visible from 100 feet away, and side-mounted reflectors must be visible from 100 to 600 feet. These measures are in place to enhance visibility and promote safety when riding at night or in low-light conditions.

For more information on bicycle safety, visit the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s website at https://www.lahighwaysafety.org/our-programs/bicycle-pedestrian-safety/ [lahighwaysafety.org] .

Troop I has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 19 fatalities in 2024.