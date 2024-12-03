Winter Wonder Fest returns to the Iberia Parish Library

IBERIA PARISH — This weekend, families will have a jolly time at the Iberia Parish Library's second annual Winter Wonder Fest. The free event takes place this Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Main Street and St. Peter Branches.

"It has grown to become almost an all-day affair," Community Relations Coordinator Erica Romero said. "This year, we partnered with the New Iberia Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. for milk and cookies with Santa!"

From 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the St. Peter Branch, members of Delta Sigma Theta will take pictures of children with Santa for free. This is open to ages 0-11. There will also be a craft, coloring sheets, cookies (while supplies last), and storytime. No registration is required to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

From 4:30-5:00 p.m. in the courtyard in front of New Iberia City Hall, right next to the Main Library Branch, there will be winter-themed games, crafts, popular holiday treats like gingerbread and candy canes (while supplies last), and more. Also, you can take a selfie in front of the library's snowflake backdrop.

Following the festivities, the Loreauville High School Band will perform some holiday songs from 5:00-6:00 p.m. You will need to bring your own blankets and/or chairs for seating, as no chairs will be provided. You may also bring your own snacks, but no ice chests are allowed.

For more information, call (337) 364-7024.