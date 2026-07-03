What's Your Story: Notes of a lifetime

IBERIA PARISH — Benny Parker never set out to become a part of history. He simply wanted to teach music.

When Parker accepted a job at F.M. Boley High School in Jeanerette in 1960, he inherited a daunting challenge. The historically Black high school wanted a band program, but it lacked the students, instruments and experience needed to make it happen.

"Here's the thing. They wanted a band program. They had no band students, no instruments, and nobody knew how to play no instrument. But they wanted a band director," Parker said.

Rather than seeing obstacles, Parker saw an opportunity. Drawing on faith, patience and the lessons he learned as a music student at Grambling University, he began building the school's music program from the ground up.

"You gotta have a lot of faith and patience. You gotta have that," Parker said.

Parker spent countless hours recruiting students, teaching them how to play instruments and helping them perform together as a band. Although the work demanded perseverance, he said watching young musicians grow into confident performers made every challenge worthwhile.

"That was a rewarding thing to me. I got a lot of joy out of that," Parker said.

In 1969, F.M. Boley High School closed as schools integrated across Louisiana. Parker transitioned to Jeanerette Senior High School, where he carried the same philosophy that guided his teaching from the beginning: excellence mattered.

"Believe that you can do it. I ain't gonna take you nowhere looking bad. You're not doing that. We ain't going nowhere if you're looking bad. When you go somewhere, you're gonna look good, and people gonna talk about you. They're gonna talk about that Jeanerette Senior High School band," Parker said.

His commitment to his students left a lasting impression that extended well beyond the classroom.

Among those influenced by Parker was Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois, who was one of his students during the 1960s.

"You aint going to put a halfway product out there, you know, and, and it was evident, everybody knew Benny Parker and his bands and his music. I would be remiss if I didn't get the opportunity to come and pay honor," Bourgeois said.

Today, Parker is retired after spending more than 30 years in education, but the appreciation for his work remains evident through former students, family members and the community that gathered to celebrate his life and legacy.

While his days of leading school ensembles have ended, Parker continues to share his love of music through his church choir. During his career, he taught both band and choir, helping countless students discover their own musical talents.

When asked whether he ever missed teaching, Parker reflected on the impact he hopes he left behind.

"No, no, no. I've been happy with my life to know that even though I don't think about it, that I'm still thought about out there for some reason or another, so I must have left something. On somebody's mind to believe that they still think about me," Parker said.

