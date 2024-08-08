What's Your Story: Keeping Memories Ticking

IBERIA PARISH — In the heart of New Iberia, off Main Street, Jeremy Cooper has transformed his watchmaking interest into a career thanks to his grandfather.

For over 20 years, Cooper has worked as a certified horologist for his family business, Allain’s Jewelry.

Cooper says, “There’s a story behind every watch, and it interests me every day.”

Cooper owes his story to a phone call between him and his grandfather. " He called me one day and just said, ‘You’re going to watchmaking school,' and without question, I packed my bags.”

Cooper Studied Watchmaking in Paris, Texas, before moving back to Louisiana and taking on the role of in-house horologist at Allain’s Jewelry in 2000 after his grandfather's passing.

Cooper’s grandfather started the business in 1967. He was a watchmaker and World War II veteran. Cooper says that this job has allowed him to keep his grandfather’s presence alive. “I’ve got a lot of my grandfather’s watches…I wanna keep them running, keep them moving because they’ve got that story behind them,” says Cooper.

Cooper says he’ll continue to hold onto one story thanks to a watch in his collection from World War II, “This was a worn and used watch on a ship and when I hold it I can relate to (my grandfather).”

"Watchmaking is very technical, but you learn and grow every day, but as long as you’re learning every day, you can succeed,” Cooper states.