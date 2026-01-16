What to know before you go: Bayou Mardi Gras Association kicks off parade season in Acadiana

IBERIA PARISH — Acadiana will get its first taste of Mardi Gras this weekend as the Bayou Mardi Gras Association rolls out the season’s first parade Saturday afternoon through New Iberia’s Main Street district.

The parade is expected to draw large crowds, with organizers emphasizing safety along the route. Patrick Norris, president of the Bayou Mardi Gras Association, said the city has added barricades and security to help manage spectators.

“We’re looking forward to it — it’s going to be a huge parade this year,” Norris said. “The city has purchased additional barricades to line the streets for the safety of spectators and children. We’ll also have security throughout the parade route to keep things safe and flowing. We really pride ourselves on being a family-friendly parade.”

Barricades will be set up beginning at 1:30 p.m., with roads closing at 3 p.m. The parade is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Lewis Street and will conclude on Jefferson Street. LSU Athletic Director Verge Ausberry will serve as grand marshal.

Local businesses along the route are also preparing for the influx of paradegoers. Barry Guillotte, owner of Napoleon’s Tavern, said Mardi Gras season is a highlight for downtown establishments.

“They know they won’t be able to drink for 40 days,” Guillotte said. “So they want to drink as much as they can before they can’t.”

Ashlyn Pellerin, marketing manager for Cane River Pecan Company, said the business will remain open until road closures begin and welcomes visitors looking for a place to gather before the parade starts.

“We love being in the historic downtown district — all of the tourism, the culture itself,” Pellerin said. “With the parades, it brings in so much excitement. You can pop in, grab a drink, sit outside and wait for the parade. It’s really great.”

Organizers encourage attendees to arrive early, plan for road closures and enjoy Acadiana’s first parade of the Mardi Gras season safely.

