What to expect: 6th annual Jeanerette Christmas Parade

IBERIA PARISH — A running holiday tradition returns Dec. 6 as the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual community Christmas celebration, featuring food, music, and a big gift giveaway for local children.

The event begins at Sonic on Main Street and ends at City Park. It will include free gumbo, jambalaya, hot chocolate, Christmas carols, and a Polar Express–themed ride for kids. Children between 12 months and 12 years old will also receive gifts — something organizers say is especially meaningful this year.

"It's a lot of fun, and it always was and always will be, but for this year it's serious because of the economy and the hardship on a lot of people. We know that these toys, or these toys that are given away, will put toys upon the tree for a child that may not have been able to have any due to the economy," said Rev. Wilfred Johnson, president of the Chamber of Commerce.

Johnson said volunteers can simply show up at the park on the day of the celebration to help. The Chamber is also still collecting gift donations, with the biggest need for children ages 10 to 12.

"So, 10 to 12 is the crucial one right now because it's hard to get a toy or gift for a 10 to 12-year-old today, because most of them love electronics, but anything would help," he said.

This year’s grand marshal is Tavoris Marks — a barber, bus driver, and youth baseball and Biddy basketball coach known for investing in young people throughout the community. Johnson said Marks was chosen because he consistently shows up for local kids and remains a positive, familiar face in their lives.

Marks said the honor is rooted in the lessons he learned growing up in Iberia Parish.

"I always felt that when I was a kid growing up here, we always had somebody in place. Somebody older always stepped up and made a difference in our lives, to impact us in some type of way. So that is my mindset. My father was a guy that did a lot for Iberia, and I felt that by helping him in Iberia, I could come back and help my community the same way... He inspired me."

