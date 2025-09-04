West Monroe man accused in Iberia Parish woman's slaying committed

The Fourth Judicial District Court has ordered Anthony Holland, Jr., the man who allegedly admitted to murdering and dismembering a New Iberia teen, to be held on a psychiatric hold ahead of trial, KNOE in Monroe is reporting.

According to court documents from Aug. 21, 2025, Holland was deemed unable to understand the legal proceedings against him. The court has ordered the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health Systems to hold Holland until he can understand the court proceedings. Once Holland is deemed to understand the court proceedings, he is to be released back to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the station reports.

Holland is accused in the 2024 slaying of Sheryl Turner, 23. of New Iberia. Police allege that he killed her and dismembered her body in his West Monroe apartment. At the end of January of that year, human remains were found in the Ouachita River. A month later, the remains were identified as New Iberia native Sheryl Turner. Law enforcement told us at the time it was a case that they'd "never seen before."

Police said he admitted to killing her, and they booked him with second-degree murder.

At the time, KATC Reporter Anna Fischer spoke with her family, and was following the story.