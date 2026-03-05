Walmart, Feeding America grant helps Second Harvest put food delivery vans in local pantry hands

IBERIA PARISH — Second Harvest Food Bank recently received cargo vans through a grant powered by Walmart and Feeding America. Once the vans were delivered, they gave them away to local pantries.

On Wednesday, Cynthia Louis, the director at Our Lady of Victory Food Pantry, received the keys to one of the vans — a development she says will help her reach more vulnerable neighbors, including seniors who are unable to travel to pick up groceries.

"It's really a good thing to help the families that's really in need, especially the seniors who are not able to come out and get groceries," said Louis.

She added that her motivation for the work runs deep.

"My heart comes from God. I guess I was born with the need of helping families and people, and that's my job. God gave me this task to do, and I'm going to keep doing it."

Mel Jones, impact coordinator at Second Harvest Food Bank, said the organization's mission is about removing barriers — including the stigma that can prevent people from asking for help.

"This is what we do every day. It's looking for ways to get food out to our community and partnerships that are strong to be able to make sure our neighbors, our seniors, our children, our families don't ever have to try and wonder where their next meal is coming from," said Jones.

He also had a message for anyone hesitant to seek assistance.

"Without any kind of feelings of, you know, shame, because we deal with that within our communities— of people not wanting to come forward. Come forward; there's an agency that will meet your need. There are people that are looking to get food into your home. That shouldn't be the thing that you're worried about," Jones said.

