Victim of Friday shooting in New Iberia identified

NEW IBERIA, La. — The victim of a Friday afternoon shooting in New Iberia has been identified.

According to the New Iberia Police Department, on Friday, July 26, 2024, at around 2:30 pm, officers were dispatched to a shooting near the intersection of Anderson Street and Field Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were administered; however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials report.

The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Jakari Gregoire, 29, of New Iberia.

The incident remains under investigation. Updates will be provided as more information is released.

