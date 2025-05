A truck hit a utility pole on Fulton Street in New Iberia Thursday afternoon.

New Iberia Police tell us that a truck knocked a utility pole down, causing some outages and traffic issues in the area. Around 12:45 p.m., police said that the area around Fulton, Jane and Richelieu streets is blocked off because of the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while everything's being cleaned up, police say.