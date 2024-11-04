US-90 ramps in New Iberia reopen after construction

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — Several ramps along US-90 in New Iberia have reopened following construction closures, improving access for local drivers.

As of Friday, Nov. 1, the following exits are now open:



US-90 Westbound Exit 128-A at LA 14 on Center Street (near Lowe's)

US-90 Westbound Exit 128-B at LA 329 on Avery Island Road (past the fire station)

US-90 Westbound Exit Ramp 129 and Entrance Ramp 129 at South Lewis Street

Sydni Langlinais, an office manager at Sterling's Upholstery & Fabrication in New Iberia, said the construction did not significantly impact business, but many customers faced challenges navigating detours.

"It didn't really impact us business-wise; people were coming and going, but we had some very frustrated customers call," said Langlinais. "They couldn't get to us. It was very hard; the exits--multiple exits were closed coming this way. So it would detour, or the maps wouldn't take them the right way, so we had--they had some exploring to do."

Langlinais said she's relieved the construction is complete and the ramps are open again.

“It’s nice to see this highway getting fixed because it did need it,” she said. “I’m glad to see it coming to a close and back to normal.”

For more information from the LADOTD, click here.