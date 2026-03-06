US 90 overpass project near Patout Road aims to bring interstate-level traffic flow to the corridor

IBERIA PARISH — Contractors are currently driving piles into the ground near Patout Road as part of a long-term effort to upgrade US 90 to interstate standards in the area.

The project has been going on for several decades, but this component is focused on building an overpass over a railroad crossing along US 90 near Patout Road. The overpass would allow drivers to pass over the railroad tracks without stopping, creating a continuous flow of traffic consistent with interstate travel.

Deidra Druet, public information officer for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, explained the reasoning behind the project.

"This is one of those projects— a part of that future corridor planning where we want to upgrade US 90 to interstate standards, and so in order to do that, we have smaller projects so that we can create that continuous unhindered flow of traffic," Druet said.

The railroad crossing at the heart of the project currently requires traffic to stop when trains pass — something that is incompatible with interstate-level operations.

"So when you have an area where there's a railroad crossing, traffic has to stop, but when it's an interstate, there's a constant flow of traffic. So, of course, to remedy this, we are building an overpass over that particular railroad," Druet said.

The current phase of construction involves pile driving. Piles are elongated concrete structures driven into the earth to support weight-bearing structures.

"You know, it is an overpass, and so we want to make sure that we have as many piles in the ground as possible." Druet continued, "The piles help to carry the weight of the overpass and help distribute the weight evenly, and so basically when we have traffic going over that overpass, it's going to be able to withhold a lot of that weight, so that's where we are right now."

The project is estimated to be completed around the fall of 2027. With roughly a year and a half of work remaining, DOTD is reminding motorists to follow the reduced speed limit through the construction zone for their safety and the safety of the crew.

